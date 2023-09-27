If you or a loved one have had your life ruined or your dreams crushed by Jimmy Fallon and his “erratic” workplace behavior, you may be entitled to financial (or at least emotional) compensation. If the Tonight Show host won’t fork that over himself, you could try bringing your concerns to the source of it all: Lorne Michaels.

Fallon owes both stages of his television career to the Saturday Night Live creator. In a new episode of the “Strike Force Five” podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter), Fallon revealed that it was Michaels who “went to bat” to get him his first hosting gig, despite the fact that he didn’t really want it at first.

Advertisement

While Fallon initially saw himself going the film route after his six-year tenure on SNL, Michaels knew Conan O’Brien was considering leaving Late Night and presumably knew the perfect guffaw to fill the space. “He goes, ‘Would you ever want to do a talk show?’” Fallon said. “I go, ‘I don’t think so... In six years, ask me, and if I’m around I’ll think about it.’”



Michaels did just that, but it was Fallon’s wife who pushed him to take the offer. “‘You have to take this job. You’re one of three human beings to ever do this,’” Fallon recalls her saying.

Advertisement Advertisement

He continued: “So, I call Lorne, and I go, ‘I’m in. I’d love to do it.’ He goes, ‘Great. NBC doesn’t really want you. But we have to talk to them.’” Fallon also noted that he wasn’t even on NBC’s list at the time (he hadn’t really been in any movies and still didn’t have great name recognition), but Michaels still “went to bat” for him, telling the network “‘either you do this with Jimmy, or I’m not involved,’ or something like that.”

Fallon would go on to host Late Night from 2009 to 2014 before landing at The Tonight Show the same year.