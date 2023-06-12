Michael Shannon Breaks Down His Career, from ‘Boardwalk Empire’ to ‘The Flash’ | Vanity Fair

For Vanity Fair, Shannon explained that Man Of Steel “was like a year of my life,” whereas shooting for The Flash only took a few weeks. “The Flash isn’t my story. I’m there as an adversary, a threat, a problem to be dealt with. The Flash is really The Flash’s story.”

And Shannon only has positive things to say about cinema’s Barry Allen, the controversial Ezra Miller. “I just think Ezra is a fascinating performer and actor. I can’t wait to see this performance. It’s a huge challenge. I don’t wanna give anything away, but what Ezra has to do in this movie is pretty crazy, and I think [they’re] up for the task,” the George & Tammy star tells Collider. Despite the whole action figure thing, he’s not a snob about the big budget blockbuster: “I know a lot of times, with movies like this, people are excited about the big set pieces or the effects, but for me, it’s always about performance. I don’t care whether it’s an Ingmar Bergman film or the Avengers. It’s always about performance.”