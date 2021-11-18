Mike Tyson, legendary heavyweight boxing champ and near perpetual pop cultural mainstay (perhaps thanks to many people’s odd, disconcerting ability to forget the man is a convicted rapist), has made many an eyebrow-raising decision in his life. He’s also repeatedly toed the line between wanton hedonist and spiritual wanderer, so the latest bit of Tyson trivia to come everyone’s way doesn’t exactly come as a surprise: Lately Mike’s become a big fan of smoking hallucinogenic toad venom.

Speaking to the New York Post while at Wonderland, a conference in Miami “dedicated to psychedelics, microdosing and medicine,” Tyson explains that he smokes a lot of the toxin secreted by the famous Sonoran Desert Toad—up to three times a day, to be more specific. Now, after more than 53 inner cosmic excursions, Tyson claims (once again) to be a changed person with a new perspective on the human condition.

“In my trips I’ve seen that death is beautiful. Life and death both have to be beautiful, but death has a bad rep,” Tyson said, adding in what we assume was a very serious tone that, “The toad has taught me that I’m not going to be here forever. There’s an expiration date.”

So what else has “the toad” taught Mike, apart from his mortality? “I was doing heavy drugs like cocaine, so why not?” he explained of his first toxic toad trip. “It’s another dimension. Before I did the toad, I was a wreck. The toughest opponent I ever faced was myself...the toad strips the ego.”

Tyson claims “the toad” also helped him to lose 100 pounds in three months, rekindle his love of boxing, and repair his relationships with his wife and children.

“People see the difference [in me]. It speaks for itself,” he said. “If you knew me in 1989 you knew a different person. My mind isn’t sophisticated enough to fathom what happened, but life has improved. The toad’s whole purpose is to reach your highest potential. I look at the world differently. We’re all the same. Everything is love.”

Tyson revealed he has already built an entire Sonoran Desert Toad nursery on his property in California in the hopes of one day being able to legally sell his own toad toxin to the masses. Until then, he’s also investing in biotech companies like Wesana Health, which utilizes psilocybin mushrooms in treating traumatic brain injures...alright, so that’s actually a pretty nice and responsible thing to do.

As the toad tell us, “Everything is love.”

