God Of War Ragnarök arrives in stores today, allowing players to engage in an emotionally rich, beautifully drawn story about fatherhood, fate, and the natures of both redemption and war. It is also, as it happens, one of the most satisfying games ever made about the pleasure of beating the shit out of the gods, one of the primary pleasures of gaming for multiple decades now and counting.

Don’t believe us? All you have to do is look back over the history of the medium—and especially those games that have grown out of Japan’s most prominent role-playing developers—to see a long history of plucky heroes picking up a sword and doing their damnedest to plunge it into the Almighty’s face. Greek gods, Roman gods, totally fictitious gods, and even, yes, the Big Man—Mr. Judeo-Christian himself—have all gotten their teeth kicked in over the years by heroes wishing to have a polite word with The Management Of Reality.

In honor of Ragnarök’s release, then, let’s celebrate some of the best god-killings in gaming, starting with our favorite kill from The Ragin’ Spartan himself, Kratos, the God Of War.