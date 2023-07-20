While the historic double strike between the WGA and SAG-AFTRA has caused the wheels of Hollywood to all but grind to a halt, some select productions have been granted special permission by the guild to film without crossing any picket lines.
Per the rules of the strike, “non-AMPTP, independently-produced content” may be granted an “Interim Agreement” that allows work to continue as long as the “producer agrees to abide by the terms that SAG-AFTRA is seeking from the AMPTP.” This group of fringe content is larger than one might think, with even major-ish studios like A24 that don’t belong to AMPTP (which represents major studios such as Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Amazon, Sony, and Warner Bros.) being granted the right to work.
This week, the guild released a full list of all the productions that have signed Interim Agreements. We’ve reproduced that list below, along with what we know about them.
Films and TV shows that are still in production
- Aguadilla: a film about “two migrants [who] misrepresent their personal relationship as they attempt to swindle a disabled landowner” (per a casting notice).
- Anniversary
- Armadilla
- Beneath The Grass: a drama about marijuana incarceration rates starring Mía Maestro, Quincy Isaiah, and Jeff Kober (per Variety).
- Beyond Belief: Fact Or Fiction: season 6 of a series that plays 5 short stories and encourages audiences to guess which of them actually happened
- Beyond The Walls
- Bob Trevino Likes It: a film based on a true story about a young caretaker who “unexpectedly befriends a grieving, childless man with the same name as her father on Facebook” (per the project’s website).
- Bride Hard: an action comedy starring Rebel Wilson (per Deadline).
- The Cafone
- The Chosen: The CW’s Jesus show
- Death Of A Unicorn: an A24 film starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd
- A Desert
- Don’t Move
- Dream Devil: a fantasy tale about a down on his luck old man who finds a strange medallion (per IMDB).
- Dust Bunny: a Bryan Fuller-directed horror film starring Mads Mikkelsen (per Collider).
- Exhibiting Forgiveness: a Titus Kaphar directed film about “a successful artist’s inner turmoil over attempting to reconnect with his estranged and abusive father” (per a casting notice).
- F-PLUS: a film about a high-achieving seventh grader who recruits a group of misfits to help him steal a test (per a casting notice).
- Flight Risk
- Ganymede: a film about a high school senior who is haunted by a faceless creature after developing a crush on a gay classmate (per IMDB).
- The Greatest Ever
- Ick: a film about an alien substance that takes over the world (per a casting notice).
- Isaac: a film about two grieving parents who turn to a company working on genetically modified babies (per IMDB).
- Just Breathe: a film about a man who gets out of prison to find out his partner has started dating his parole officer (per a casting notice).
- The Killer’s Game: an action-comedy starring Ben Kingsley, Sofia Boutella, and Dave Bautista (per Deadline).
- King Ivory: a film about fentanyl (per IMDB).
- Mother Mary: an A24 “pop music epic” from David Lowery starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel (per Deadline).
- Mother, May I?: a psychological thriller about a woman possessed by her recently deceased mother (per IMDB).
- Mourning Rock
- Osiris
- Paradise And Lunch
- Queen Of The Ring: an Ash Avildsen produced film about Hall of Fame wrestler Mildred Burke (per IMDB).
- The Ritual
- Rivals Of Amziah King: a true-crime thriller starring Matthew McConaughey
- Sell Out
- The Short Game
- Sight Unseen (23/24)
- Sod And Stubble: a movie about a German immigrant couple who start a new life in Kansas (per the film’s website).
- The Sound
- The Tower
- Transamazonia
- Untitled Rebuilding Project
- The Watchers: a movie about a girl who is stalked by mysterious creatures in a forest in Ireland, starring Dakota Fanning (per IMDB).
- Week End Escape Project
- Weekend Escape
- The Yellow Tie: a biopic of a Berlin philharmonic conductor starring Sean Bean, Miranda Richardson, and John Malkovich