While the historic double strike between the WGA and SAG-AFTRA has caused the wheels of Hollywood to all but grind to a halt, some select productions have been granted special permission by the guild to film without crossing any picket lines.

Per the rules of the strike, “non-AMPTP, independently-produced content” may be granted an “Interim Agreement” that allows work to continue as long as the “producer agrees to abide by the terms that SAG-AFTRA is seeking from the AMPTP.” This group of fringe content is larger than one might think, with even major-ish studios like A24 that don’t belong to AMPTP (which represents major studios such as Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Amazon, Sony, and Warner Bros.) being granted the right to work.

This week, the guild released a full list of all the productions that have signed Interim Agreements. We’ve reproduced that list below, along with what we know about them.

Films and TV shows that are still in production