Hide your books and hold that decrepit old sweater tight against your body because Marie Kondo is back. After a two-year break from the KonMari method, during which we were all locked in our houses and forced to look upon our stupid stuff all day every day, Netflix is bringing Kondo back to help businesses for three episodes in a new series, Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo. Don’t get it twisted (she would not appreciate that). Sparking Joy is a different show from 2019's Tidying Up With Marie Kondo. However, it appears to be set in the same cinematic universe.



Advertisement

Marie Kondo first walked into our lives and started telling us to throw away all this junk in 2010 with the release of her book The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up. The book became a best-selling sensation, with followers of her KonMari organizational method determining which of their worldly possessions “sparked joy.”

It took nearly a decade, but Netflix finally put Kondo on TV. In 2019, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo became a self-help security blanket using the same charm and tone of the streamer’s popular Queer Eye reboot. Soon, phrases like “I love mess” and memes like “Does It Spark Joy” littered the internet, with no sign of the organizational savior in sight. Well, except for this app.



Not everyone was a fan, though. Many took issue with Kondo’s approach to books, which followed the same principles as the rest of her method. If the book doesn’t “spark joy,” toss it. Some believed her to be some sort of book-hating monster, hellbent on getting people to throw away their copies of The Goldfinch with reckless abandon. Obviously, that wasn’t the case.



Now two years into a global pandemic, Netflix and Kondo think you could use some tidying up. It’s not a terrible idea, but you’ll have to wait until the end of the month to learn how to do it correctly. The series will return for a three-episode series, with Kondo bringing her organizational skills to three businesses. Since many work from home now, it should still be helpful.

Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo returns to Netflix on August 31.