Long Shot Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers

Seth Rogen plays a journalist who reunites with his childhood crush (Charlize Theron) who just happens to be running for president in the political comedy Long Shot directed by Jonathan Levine. The A.V. Club’s A.A. Dowd writes of this unlikely underdog fantasy, “Theron is marvelous. She conveys the poise, intelligence, and compassion that would make Charlotte a viable candidate, all while meting out glimpses of the down-to-earth person you could see actually falling for someone like Fred. If the two stars have chemistry, she goes above and beyond generating it.”