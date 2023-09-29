One Piece achieves ultimate ratings honor of being the show getting its butt kicked by Suits

Congratulations are in order for the cast and crew of Netflix’s live-action One Piece series, which has just achieved the highest honor in all of streaming: Being the show that gets its ass kicked the least by very old USA legal drama Suits in Nielsen’s weekly streaming numbers.

Because harbor no doubts about it: Suits doesn’t appear to be going anywhere in these weekly assessments, with new numbers for the week of August 28 showing that the human race spent a combined 2.45 billion minutes that week watching the series on Netflix and Peacock this week. (Fun fact: If one person tried to do all that viewing, they’d have to get started back in 2638 B.C., and could stream episodes in the background while helping to construct the Sphinx.) One Piece, adapted from the long-running manga, came in a firm second, having logged 1.3 billion minutes, arriving just ahead of Netflix’s persistent follower Who Is Erin Carter? (Bluey came in fourth. Bluey always comes in at fourth or so; don’t screw with Bluey.)

If we’re looking for more direct comparisons (i.e., between two different new shows, and not the world’s most potent reruns) , the anime-inspired series blew Disney+’s Ahsoka out of the water; the Star Wars show, which would have been in its third week of streaming when these numbers were collected, didn’t even make the streaming Top 10 for that week . (Other actual Top 10 performers for the week in question include rerun monsters like Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, and Big Bang Theory, plus Adam Sandler’s You Are So Not Invite To My Bat Mitzvah.)



Meanwhile, one of Suits’ old stars found himself taking some heat for getting too nostalgic for the series; star Patrick J. Adams issued an apology on social media this week for posting old behind-the-scenes shots of the series in contravention of the SAG-AFTRA strike’s rules about promotion. “ It was an embarrassing oversight for which I’m incredibly sorry,” Adams wrote. “ So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead.”

[via Deadline]