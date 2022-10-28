Jordan Peele

Get Out (2017) - The Sunken Place Scene (1/10) | Movieclips

Jordan Peele changed the game for horror, in ways that I suspect we won’t truly grasp until decades from now. Even in acknowledging what a big deal the Key & Peele alum has become in the genre space, there’s still a popular misconception as to why. No, it’s not because social horror is novel, as the genre has always been innately aware of societal plights and grievances. And it’s not that Black horror hadn’t been done before, as authors and filmmakers have been carving out places for us a decade ago. What Peele has accomplished across three films as director-writer, Get Out, Us, and Nope, and two solely as screenwriter, Candyman and Wendell & Wild, is create horror stories that transcend the boundaries of the genre space, changing the way we think and even speak. From the Sunken Place, and the Tethered, to Gordy, Peele has drawn out aspects of our society that have always been present—our fears and secret truths—and made them accessible by blending reality with pop culture, resulting in a shift in the way we talk about politics, celebrity, and deeply rooted human failures. This accessibility has garnered him a reputation as a horror filmmaker who even entices non-horror fans to seek out his films, simply to get a glimpse of what’s on his mind in this present moment. Peele’s films operate like a stack of measuring cups, little ones inside of big ones, and the more willing the viewer is to take out each one to get the bottom, the more ample a serving of horror they receive, and the more aware they become of our own humanity and all the beauty, ugliness, and inability to look away that it entails. [Richard Newby]