At long last, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Tomb Raider series get an actual update

Congratulations to Sophie Turner, who has officially landed a juicy new bit of IP. Congratulations are also in order for Amazon, which may finally be getting something out of its very long, very expensive, and almost entirely fruitless deal with Phoebe Waller-Bridge. So far, the partnership—which began in 2019 with a reported $20 million annual value—has produced a two-part documentary called Octopus! and… that’s it. Nevertheless, Amazon decided to stay in business with the Fleabag auteur, renewing the deal once again this past April.

The drip of news about Waller-Bridge’s Tomb Raider has been almost as slow as her progress on the deal. The show was announced way back in January 2023, but it didn’t receive an official series order until May of the following year. Last November, Deadline also reported that Turner would follow in Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander’s footsteps, but the casting wasn’t made official until today. Variety reports that production now has an actual start date of January 19, 2026. Waller-Bridge will still serve as creator, writer, co-showrunner, and executive producer, but she won’t be alone. Chad Hodge (Wayward Pines) will join Waller-Bridge as a co-showrunner and executive producer. Jonathan van Tulleken (Shōgun) has also boarded the project as an executive producer and director.

“I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team,” Waller-Bridge shared in a statement. “It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming…”

In her own statement, Turner added, “I am thrilled beyond measure, to be playing Lara Croft… She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many—and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.” We’re sure whoever’s in charge of Amazon’s finances is just as excited.