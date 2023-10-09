Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2/12) Movie CLIP - Your Mother Had it Coming (2003) HD

The success of the Kill Bill films naturally gave rise to speculation about the continuation of the story. Tarantino even planted the seeds for a legacyquel in the first film, long before the term was even coined. After Vernita Green’s (Vivica A. Fox) daughter Nikki witnesses Beatrix Kiddo kill her mother, Kiddo tells her, “It was not my intention to do this in front of you. For that I’m sorry. But you can take my word for it, your mother had it comin’. When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I’ll be waiting.”

A couple of recent developments stirred the pot once again for another Kill Bill. First, Tarantino cast Uma Thurman’s daughter Maya Hawke as Flower Child in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, leading many to think he was testing her out for a future role as Beatrix Kiddo’s grown-up fictional daughter B.B. in a Kill Bill sequel. Tarantino seemingly ruled that out in July. Then, earlier this year, Fox made a surprise cameo in SZA’s Tarantino-inspired music video for her song “Kill Bill” and sparked another round of rumors that the singer-songwriter was hinting at her interest in playing Nikki, or even that she’d already been cast. This time it was Fox who put the matter to rest in an interview with CBR. Speaking about the hype that followed the video’s release, she said: “I was like, ‘No, it’s just a song, and she loves Kill Bill.’”

Tarantino has been fielding questions about this potential sequel for nearly two decades now, and there’s no sign that they’ll stop coming any time soon. Either the continued interest will galvanize his position to never revisit the story again or he’ll finally break down and give the people what they want. We know what we’re hoping for.