The A.V. Club
Deadspin
Gizmodo
Jalopnik
Jezebel
Kotaku
Lifehacker
The Root
The Takeout
Clickhole
The Onion
The Inventory
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Latest
Film
TV Club
Music
Games
AUX
News
Video
TV Reviews
Reviews
Reasonable Discussions
Reasonable Discussions: October 30
The A.V. Club
2 hours ago
•
Filed to:
Reasonable Discussions
12
Save
Photo: Sunset Boulevard (Getty Images)
Reasonable Discussions
Here’s your weekly open thread. Thank you for making our site’s community vibrant, intelligent, and fun!
Prev
Next
View All
Share This Story
Recommended Stories
C-
Jason Momoa and some gorgeous scenery can't elevate
See
beyond standard dystopian fare
Jeopardy!
’s Ken Jennings would like to be the third White Stripe
The Lighthouse
is a potent reminder that birds are terrifying
Share
Tweet