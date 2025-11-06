French animated color blast Arco gets a high-flying trailer Directed by Ugo Bienvenu, Arco tells the tale of a rainbow-hued time traveler who gets stuck in the distant past of 2075.

We’ve been seeing imagery from Ugo Bienvenu’s animated debut Arco for a few months at this point, as the film began making its tour of the festival rounds. (You can read A.V. Club film editor Jacob Oller’s take on the film, which attempts to marry some Studio Ghibli vibes to Bienvenu’s particularly French aesthetics, here.) Now, those of us in the unwashed masses can see the film in action for ourselves, with the trailer, released today by distributor Neon, laying out both its star-studded cast, and its basic premise: A boy from the far-future tries to go flying through time, only to strand himself in the distant past of 2075.