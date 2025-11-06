Spotify will now wrap up your listening data weekly

The year is creeping to a close, which means soon we’ll be hitting the holidays—Thanksgiving, New Year’s, Spotify Wrapped. That’s when everyone you know starts posting their most-listened songs and yearly audio trends to social media, put together in neat little packages by Spotify. But this week, the streaming platform announced its users won’t have to wait until year’s end to do their navel-gazing. Instead, it introduced a new feature so you can obsess over your own listening habits every week.

Listening stats will “help you relive your week in music in a fun, shareable snapshot.” The feature will show the user’s top artists over the last four weeks and “[serve] up playlists inspired by what you love or tracks you might want to queue up next” (not dissimilar to daylist, Release Radar, or Discover Weekly). Each week, there will also be a “special highlight that captures what makes your listening unique, whether it’s a milestone, a new discovery, or a fan moment.” An individual’s stats will be packaged to share “directly from the app with friends on Spotify or externally on Instagram, WhatsApp, and more.”

The new feature competes with Apple Music, which launched a monthly version of its “Replay” (Apple’s answer to Wrapped) in 2024. In-app listening stats also cuts out the middle man: Many of the data obsessed have already been keeping track of their short-term listening habits on third-party sites like Stats.fm, Receiptify, Instafest and more. There’s even an AI tool called “How Bad is Your Spotify” that will bully you about your music taste. Obviously, Spotify would rather you keep your data in-house and your attention in-app. The recently introduced messaging feature indicates that Spotify is trying to become not just a streaming service, but a social media platform, too. But don’t worry, even with the introduction of weekly listening stats, 2025 Wrapped is still on its way to continue cluttering your social feeds per yearly tradition.