Journey to go on (and on, and on, and on) one final tour Journey will go their separate ways next year.

Journey won’t stop believin’, but they will stop tourin’. The legendary rock band has announced its final run of shows, appropriately titled the “Final Frontier Tour.” It’ll be a little while before they officially go their separate ways, however. The tour comprises 60 North American shows, spanning from February 28, 2026 (in Hershey, PA) all the way through July 2, 2026 (Laredo, TX).

The band—founding member Neal Schon (guitar, vocals), lead singer Arnel Pineda, Jonathan Cain (keyboard, guitar, vocals), Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals), Jason Derlatka (keyboard, vocals), and Todd Jensen (bass)—have billed the tour as a celebration of “legacy, love and the fans who made it all possible,” per Consequence. The outlet also notes that a poster refers to the tour as “A special evening with Journey,” implying that there likely won’t be an opening act. That just means more time for the band to play hits like “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” (which younger fans will recognize from Stranger Things), “Any Way You Want It,” and, of course, “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

“This tour is our heartfelt thank-you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way—through every song, every era, every high and low. We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production—the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together,” Schon said in a statement. Added Cain, “It’s been an incredible ride. We’ve shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection, and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Pre-sale for the tour is set to begin November 11 via Ticketmaster (hopefully it doesn’t screw this one up), with general on-sale following on November 14 at 1 a.m. local time. Check out the full tour schedule below:

2/28—Hershey, PA—GIANT Center

3/2—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena

3/4—Washington, D.C.—Capital One Arena

3/4—Trenton, NJ—CURE Insurance Arena

3/7—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre