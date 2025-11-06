Condé Nast, union employees battle after "illegal firings" On Wednesday, a group of employees confronted Condé Nast's head of HR over recent layoffs at the company.

Following layoffs at Condé Nast and the news that Teen Vogue would be folded into Vogue, the company has kicked up a fight with unionized staff. Four employees, including journalists at The New Yorker, Wired, and Bon Appétit were fired after approaching management on Wednesday about the recent changes at the company. As you might imagine, the company and the union have very different perspectives on the situation.

In a statement, Condé United and the NewsGuild of New York characterized the move as “illegal firings,” saying that the company immediately terminated the four employees “for engaging in the protected concerted activity of gathering in their 1 World Trade Center office to demand answers on this week’s abrupt layoffs at multiple brands including Wired and the consolidation at Teen Vogue.” (The company has denied that there were layoffs at Wired this week, per Variety.) According to reporting from Semafor, more than a dozen employees gathered outside the office of the company’s head of human resources, but the four who were fired appear to have interacted with the HR head most directly.