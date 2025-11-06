Stranger Things: Tales From '85 first look is nostalgia bait (for early seasons of Stranger Things) The new animated series will premiere on Netflix in 2026.

This year will mark the conclusion of Stranger Things, but of course the Stranger Things franchise will continue on in some forms. One of those forms is the animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, coming to Netflix in 2026. A new featurette released on Thursday (known in the fandom as Stranger Things Day, to mark the day Will Byers disappeared and kicked off the first season) reveals the first footage of the new show, which teases that “Something survived in ’85….”

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 welcomes fans “back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985,” in the time between the second and third season. While the live-action original series has to contend with the actors quickly outgrowing their childish roles, the animated series can re-capture them as they were. A new cast of voice actors will take on the parts, including Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will and Brett Gipson as Hopper. The gang “must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town,” with new cast members including Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips.