Michelle Pfeiffer gets Home Alone'd in Oh. What. Fun. trailer

Halloween just ended, and you know what that means: Time to roll out the Christmas trailers. (Seriously, what happened to poor, neglected Thanksgiving?) At least this particular one seems pretty cute. Michael Showalter‘s Oh. What. Fun. centers on Claire Clauster (Michelle Pfeiffer), the overworked and underappreciated mother to a huge gaggle of children and in-laws that somehow seems to keep growing throughout the clip. (Her brood includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Maude Apatow, Dominic Sessa, and Jason Schwartzman, among others.) The lead-up to Christmas is progressing in the typical fashion (i.e. Claire is doing absolutely everything) when a miscommunication on the way to a dance show results in her being left behind, Kevin McCallister style.

Of course, being left home alone is less of a big deal when you’re a grown woman, but it feels like a betrayal to Claire nonetheless. She decides to pick up and drive off to enter something called the “Holiday mom contest,” hosted by Eva Longoria (as the delightfully-named talk show host Zazzy Tims), leaving her family behind to fend for themselves.

Oh. What. Fun. seems to take the concept laid out in the Saturday Night Live sketch where Kristen Wiig only gets a robe for Christmas and dial it up to 11. And by 11, we mean televised revenge dancing and Denis Leary literally calling the police because his wife “got in her car, with luggage, and drove away,” as an incredulous officer questions at his door. If the rest of the family had just helped to deck literally one hall, they probably wouldn’t be in this situation.

Oh. What. Fun. premieres December 3 on Prime Video. Maybe make a note of that so your mom doesn’t have to do it herself.