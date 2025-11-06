Michelle Pfeiffer gets Home Alone'd in Oh. What. Fun. trailer
If you liked the "Christmas Robe" SNL sketch, this one's for you.Screenshot: Prime Video/YouTube
Halloween just ended, and you know what that means: Time to roll out the Christmas trailers. (Seriously, what happened to poor, neglected Thanksgiving?) At least this particular one seems pretty cute. Michael Showalter‘s Oh. What. Fun. centers on Claire Clauster (Michelle Pfeiffer), the overworked and underappreciated mother to a huge gaggle of children and in-laws that somehow seems to keep growing throughout the clip. (Her brood includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Maude Apatow, Dominic Sessa, and Jason Schwartzman, among others.) The lead-up to Christmas is progressing in the typical fashion (i.e. Claire is doing absolutely everything) when a miscommunication on the way to a dance show results in her being left behind, Kevin McCallister style.