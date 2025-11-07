Great Job, Internet!: Martin Scorsese is pretty good at guessing his movies from Letterboxd reviews

View this post on Instagram

Scorsese—who, with Francesca, was promoting Apple TV+’s new five-part docuseries about his life and career—famously has his own account with the movie logging-and-blogging service, although he tends to avoid the cutthroat “pithy film review” game in favor of just noting films he’s enjoyed recently. Even so, the veteran director did a remarkably good job of guessing which of his films various Letterboxd reviews, written in that very particular cadence that seems to propagate in the minds of its users, were attached to. (We suspect he was simply guessing that “Ratatouille would have thrived in this environment” was Goodfellas, but he clocked Killers Of The Flower Moon and The Departed basically instantly.)

As usual with this content, some of the fun just comes from Scorsese’s genial out-of-touch nature, as he blissfully doesn’t know what “Stan Twitter” is, and will hopefully never need to find out. But he also just permanently nails “affable cranky dad” vibes, including protesting the Letterboxd user suggesting his 1993 historical romance The Age Of Innocence was “for the girls.” “That’s for everyone!” he grouchily asserts, as his daughter cackles. It’s all very cute.

Anyway, Mr. Scorsese is currently available to view on Apple TV+.