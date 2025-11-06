Michael teaser dances over any MJ controversy The teaser shares the first footage of the Michael Jackson biopic, premiering April 24, 2026.

Quincy Jones, as played by Kendrick Sampson, provides a meta narration over the teaser for Antoine Fuqua’s Michael. “I know you’ve been waiting a long time for this,” he says. “This is your story. Honor your past, and embrace the future. That’s what people want.” What people want from a Michael Jackson biopic varies depending on how the audience perceives his legacy. This film, premiering April 24, 2026, takes a celebratory stance on the life and work of a groundbreaking artist—at least in the first teaser.

There were reports that Michael was splitting into two parts, though that plan was never confirmed and it’s unclear from the trailer whether that remains the case. This film, at least, “tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world,” per the synopsis. “Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.”