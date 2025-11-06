Win tickets to a special advance screening of Hamnet
New York and Chicago can catch Chloe Zhao's fifth feature early and free on November 12 before the screening comes to Los Angeles on November 19.Image courtesy of Focus Features
As we turn our clocks back and the season shifts from festival to award, Hamnet is one film we here at The A.V. Club are still eagerly awaiting. While the film, directed by Chloe Zhao and starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, is due out in limited theaters at the end of this month, our readers will have the opportunity to catch an early screening next week in New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago. And yes, it will be free.