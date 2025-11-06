Win tickets to a special advance screening of Hamnet

As we turn our clocks back and the season shifts from festival to award, Hamnet is one film we here at The A.V. Club are still eagerly awaiting. While the film, directed by Chloe Zhao and starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, is due out in limited theaters at the end of this month, our readers will have the opportunity to catch an early screening next week in New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago. And yes, it will be free.

We’ve worked with Focus Features to give away tickets to one free screening in each city. To register, follow this link here and select your city. The New York City and Chicago screenings will take place on November 12 at 7 pm; the Los Angeles screening will happen on November 19 at the same time. Remember: Advance screenings are often intentionally overbooked, so be sure to arrive early if you want to guarantee yourself a seat.

Hamnet stars Mescal as William Shakespeare and Buckley as his wife Agnes (commonly referred to as Anne Hathaway in various historical accounts). The film takes its title from the couple’s son who died at age 11 and “tells the powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation of Shakespeare’s timeless masterpiece, Hamlet,” per an official plot synopsis. Check out a trailer for the film below.

