Sequel agnostic Chris Columbus reportedly doing Gremlins 3 anyway

The nostalgia industrial complex has claimed another victim. According to Variety, a Gremlins threequel is in development at Warner Bros. Discovery. CEO David Zaslav revealed that Gremlins 3 has been slated onto the studio’s release schedule for November 19, 2027. Steven Spielberg is apparently returning to executive produce, while original writer Chris Columbus is on board to produce and direct.

What’s really interesting is that Columbus has expressed some ambivalence toward the concept of the sequel as recently as August 2025 on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast. Reflecting on his early Harry Potter movies vs. the upcoming television series, Columbus said he wasn’t jealous because “I did it. My feeling is, ‘Okay, I’ve done that, it’s time to move on.’ I’ve always had issues with the idea of franchise. When we did Gremlins and Goonies—that’s why I didn’t do the second Gremlins film. My attitude then is I’ve done it and it’s time to move on and do something different. Same with Potter. I feel like I’ve done it … I’m really proud of those films—the first three that I was involved with, and I’m moving on.”

And yet he also said he’s had multiple meetings with Spielberg and co. about making follow-ups to their ’80s hits. “I’d be foolish not to entertain the idea of a Gremlins 3 or a Goonies 2, and we are working on those scripts, but we’ve been working on them for 40 years, let’s be honest,” he admitted. “We’re not gonna make them if they’re anything less than great. It’s not just a cash grab, we’re not interested in that.”

Spielberg, of course, is not at all allergic to the franchise, nor is he above some nostalgia bait. (See: Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny; the Jurassic World series.) Goonies 2 is currently in development with a new screenwriter (Potsy Ponciroli) attached, but as co-writer of the original film Columbus will probably be involved somehow, even if it’s just a producer credit. So far, the director has been anti-Home Alone reboot and also pretty adamant that Mrs. Doubtfire couldn’t be done without Robin Williams, but who knows. The pressure for Hollywood IP is clearly very difficult to resist.