R.I.P. Gilson Lavis, former drummer of Squeeze Gilson Lavis was 74.

Gilson Lavis, former Squeeze drummer, has died. His former Squeeze and Jools Holland’s Rhythm And Blues Orchestra bandmate Jools Holland confirmed the news on his website. No cause of death was given. Lavis was 74.

“I’m very sad to report that Gilson Lavis my dear friend and long-standing drummer passed away at his home in Lincolnshire last night,” Holland wrote. “On behalf of my Orchestra, Squeeze, the many musicians who have worked with and befriended Gilson over the years and all the people he has supported through the AA fellowship, I send our love and sympathy to Nikki and Gilson, his dear wife and son.”

Lavis was born David Leslie Gilson in Bedford, Bedfordshire, England. He had a self-described “speckled career,” starting as a cabaret drummer and singer before being hired as a touring musician by Dolly Parton, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Chuck Berry. Working as a bricklayer in the mid-70s, he responded to an ad in Melody Maker, thinking, “There’s gotta be a better way of earning a living than this.” The ad led him to Squeeze, which would be his main gig, off and on, from 1976 through 1991, playing on their most famous albums, including Argybargy and East Side Story. However, the attention given to the band’s primary songwriters, Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, mixed with Lavis’ ongoing struggles with alcoholism, began to take its toll. Due to negative reviews of 1982’s Sweets From A Stranger, Difford and Tilbrook broke the band up.