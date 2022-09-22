Get out your Flamin’ Flamers chips and get your Skux energy drink: Reservation Dogs has been renewed for a third season. The FX and Hulu series about a group of Native American teenagers growing up in Oklahoma has been widely acclaimed for its blend of laugh-out-loud humor and sensitive depictions of grief.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi,” showrunner Sterlin Harjo says in a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter. “It was born out of a conversation in Taika’s kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world. The love for season two has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering season three, excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!”

Reservation Dogs premiered in 2021. Starring Devery Jacobs, D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor, the series opened with the four teens struggling to rebuild their dynamic after the death of their mutual friend. The loss continues to linger over the characters as high school graduation approaches and they consider the milestones they won’t be sharing.

The second season has also expanded on the show’s world by exploring its supporting cast, with standout episodes digging into Rita (Sarah Podemski)’s rare alone time as a single mother and Big (Zahn McClarnon)’s lingering guilt about not being able to prevent a previous tragedy on the reservation.



“Reservation Dogs is not only a much-needed corrective of decades of Native American representation (or erasure) on U.S. television, but it also accomplishes another feat: churning comedy gold out of a grounded if stylized vision of reservation life,” writes The A.V. Club’s Manuel Betancourt in our season two review.

The news of the renewal comes ahead of the second season’s finale next week.