FX On Hulu has shared the trailer for season two of Reservation Dogs, Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s acclaimed comedy about four Native American teenagers grieving the death of their mutual friend. (Yes, despite that description, it is still very funny.)

Reservation Dogs | Season 2 Official Trailer | FX

After the first season ended with Elora (Devery Jacobs) leaving her friends and the reservation to drive to California with one-time rival Jackie (Elva Guerra), things are very much still in flux back in Oklahoma. Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) is trying to break a “white wizard curse,” Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) has a new job as a construction worker, and along with Cheese (Lane Factor), everyone’s fighting off uncomfortable questions about their love lives. Of course, hilarity ensues.

While many other shows would keep the road trip offscreen and pick up with the band getting back together, it looks like Reservation Dogs will be spending a good amount of time with Elora and Jackie’s journey. Going to California certainly isn’t the dream they expected it to be, as the girls find themselves stuck with car troubles and being chased down the road at gunpoint. (Don’t worry, the trailer still promises an emotional reunion when Elora returns to her friends.)

Returning secondary characters include Dallas Goldtooth’s fan-favorite warrior spirit, Jana Schmieding as an Indian Health Service administrator, Bobby Lee as a reservation doctor, Wes Studi’s Bucky, and Lil Mike and Funny Bone as Mose and Mekko. Those Flaming Flamers chips from the first season are also still hanging around, adding to the specificity of Reservation Dogs’ world. As confirmed by Deadline, newcomers to the show include Megan Mullally and Marc Maron.

Season two of Reservation Dogs premieres on Hulu on August 3. The first season is streaming now.