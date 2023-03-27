betty cheryl + polly || the sisters of quiet mercy [3x07]

The Sisters of Quiet Mercy have the distinction of being, perhaps, fiction’s all-time worst nuns (a crowded field, we know) and the instigators behind some of Riverdale’s most heinous crimes. They had their devout hands (or not so devout, since Betty eventually discovered the church disbanded their order during Vatican II!) in just about every crazy plot point on this list. They housed Joseph Svenson, the original Black Hood suspect; they took in both Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Polly Cooper (Tiera Skovbye) during their teen pregnancies; they trapped Cheryl Blossom in their gay conversion therapy program. They smuggled alcohol during prohibition and participated in the local drug trade in the present day. (Betty is forcibly dosed by the nuns during her involuntary stay there.)

The Sisters were the ones who invented the Gryphons & Gargoyles game that eventually terrorized the town, and had an unholy alliance with Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Eventually, the Sisters’ schemes caught up with them, and they seemingly committed group suicide via cyanide capsules. Of course, that mass death event turned out to be another murder at the hands of head nun Sister Agatha Woodhouse, who also raised Penelope Blossom (Nathalie Boltt) and taught the latter her extensive knowledge of poisons before Penelope was adopted by the Blossoms. The nasty nunnery was quietly (pun intended) one of Riverdale’s most outrageous institutions, and there were quite a few!