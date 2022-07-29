After the twists and turns of the last episode, the queens are able to gather in the workroom to discuss what is actually happening. First on the agenda is the sudden ascent of Shea, who managed to go from last place to the top four in a single episode for her performance to her original song. Next, Monét, in a similar vein, became the star leader after her operatic performance. She interjects with a knowing hyperbole when she explains that having the most stars means she is better than everyone else. It’s a good pressure release for a fandom that too often equates a queen’s performance on a reality television program with their value as a performer. She also addresses one of the episode’ s most impactful turns when she was forced to break the tie between Jaida and Trinity. While Jaida plays hurt and feigns confrontation, she sarcastically jokes about Monét picking the queens she’s known longer and had a formative experience with over someone she just met. Later Trinity also confirms that Monét’s decision was not surprising in the least. Finally, the queens address the secondary competition and $50,000 prize that Raja, Yvie, Jaida, and The Vivienne will vie for this week.



The segment closes with a focus on Jinkx and Monét, foreshadowing what is to come. Jinkx quietly, but fervently, asserts her strong desire to win. Her competitive nature has been seen throughout the season, subtly, but has risen to the forefront so close to the end of the competition. Amidst whispering challenges to the other queens, Trinity comes from out of frame to push her onto the couch. A moment later, Trinity is discussing the competition with Monét, who asserts, in confessional, that this time there will be no twinner. As the queens descend into a chaotic energy having The Vivienne and Trinity swinging Jaida around, it is Jinkx and Monét who appear most focused on winning the competition. The intro ends with Jinkx promising the best hour of television, and while that is a bit of an oversell, it was a good end to the All Stars All Winners season.

RuPaul enters the workroom with references to his favorite film The Wizard Of Oz while offering some kind words about the queens’ talents and impact on the community. He also returns to the challenge, announcing that for the first time in franchise history, there will be two lip sync smackdowns for two different crowns. Earlier, Jinkx remarked that all they have to do to win is lip sync 16 times, which is a slight exaggeration. The episode will consist of six lip syncs, meaning that there needs to be some filler elements to round out a full episode. The first of those comes as the pit crew enters with 1970s inspired hair. With it being their last time together in the workroom, RuPaul declares that the family that “boogies together, oogies together,” telling the queens they have 15 minutes to get into quick drag for a Soul Train-inspired dance off. There is an awkward moment where the queens are uncertain if it is a joke or not, but you can tell that none of them have a desire to do quick drag at this moment. There is a tense moment where it is almost expected for the queens to revolt. However, they relent and begrudgingly take on the task.

Pulling out one more outfit and wig, the queens shimmy and shake. There is nothing at stake, no cash prize, no title. Just the group enjoying each other’s company one last time. It raises many questions: How can Jaida look so good in only 15 minutes? What was Trinity’s plan for that wig with the hidden compartment? Did Shea borrow a wig from Jinkx? Will Raja be able to get up? Will The Vivienne make the Viveo go viral? None of these questions are answered when RuPaul joins in the dance. In a poignant touch, the image is juxtaposed with Raja reminiscing about her time in the competition, highlighting her love for the cast and the experience.

RuPaul enters the main stage with an impactful look. A huge blonde wig is complemented by an abundance of hand-dyed ostrich feathers, creating a dramatic silhouette. She greets the panel of judges composed of mainstays Michelle, Carson, and Ross before announcing the runway category. After an absence last week, the runway is back with Grand Finale Eleganza.

Jaida is the first to enter in a silky silver fringe gown that may have been an inspiration for the season’s promotional theme. Her finger waved hair and regal style evokes old Hollywood as she describes representing the “Black starlets.” While she may be looking back, Raja has her eye on the future with a directional look that evokes the aquatic and alien beings. The look is stunning and wonderfully balanced with striking makeup and perhaps the best use of contacts the show has ever had. Equally impeccable is the make up on The Vivienne, who represents her classic style with a black ostrich feather gown that intrigues with volume and texture. Inserting a level of camp and oddness, Yvie’s gown wheels itself in as a pastel layer cake adorned with golden frosting. The icing on the cake of the look, as it were, is the unconventional wig that resembles, well, icing. Jinkx continued her Wiccan branding, presenting a video game warrior witch in an armored look. The cool blue and silver juxtaposed her signature fiery mane perfectly. Similarly, yet in a wildly different point of view, Monét presented “neo-African futurism,” in a daring look composed of a nude bodysuit with strategically placed silver embellishments. The bald head and spik y jewelry felt like something new and fresh but still decidedly Monét. Continuing a love of colorblocking, Shea donned a Christopher John Rogers gown that combined color with geometric precision. It was another effortlessly glamourous and cool look from Shea that was perfectly matched with beautiful hair and makeup. Trinity closes the category in a perfectly fine pink fairy tale princess look. The only hesitation is that it pales in comparison with some of her more dramatic looks she has already showcased this season.



While it has been revealed by the queens that there were negative critiques given this season that were edited out for whatever reason, the conversation today is more focused on the tremendous work each queen has showcased. And rightly so. Ross, Carson, and Michelle trade off complimenting each queen and giving them each a moniker that coincides with a video package celebrating their accomplishments. Jaida is called the “Essence of Everything, Raja the “Shaman of Chic,” Yvie the “Queen of the Queerdos,” and The Vivienne is called the “Powerhouse Scout,” after it is remarked that the “Queen of England” is already taken. The flattery continues with Jinkx being called the “Show Queen Supreme,” Monét the “Diva of Heart and Soul,” Shea the “Empress of Elegance,” and Trinity the “CEO of Sass, Brass, and a Whole Lotta Ass.” While each discussion got to the heart of each queen’s talent and brand, the ones delivered by Michelle felt oddly generic. One that felt particularly important at the moment was concerning Shea, who has sparked some debate after leaping into the top four after a single challenge. Carson says that “she makes it look easy,” but that they know it isn’t. This is quite true of Shea’s work. She seemed to be overlooked for potential wins throughout the season because of her effortless professionalism no matter the challenge. The critiques are capped with an emotional speech from RuPaul matched by Monét’s equally poignant response. It serves as a celebration of the work the queens have put into the show and the platform provided to them by the franchise. Despite debates about the future of drag and various controversies, there remains a symbiotic exchange between the show and the queens on full display in a season in which past winners have returned. This might be one of the reasons why the negative critiques were expunged. The episode is meant to be a celebration of each queen and of their drag no matter who wins. This is followed by another filler moment in which RuPaul performs to her single “Smile,” a song that pushes the limits of autotune, with a collection of sexy clowns.

After a questionable lip sync performance, the focus turns to the two lip sync smackdowns. The pit crew, adorned with new silver lamé bikini briefs, spin wheels and open boxes to end the season. However, it is the queens who hold their fate. The first lip sync is between The Vivienne and Yvie to “Push It,” by Salt-N-Pepa. While The Vivienne jokes she should have picked the other box, her comedic approach does earn a big laugh from RuPaul when, for the third time this season, she does the Viveo. She is determined to make it viral. It ends up being not enough to eclipse Yvie’s limber tricks. Yvie is declared the winner. The Vivienne exits gracefully earning her own scepter, proving that no one will be going home empty handed this season. Jaida and Raja are the next to face off, lip syncing to “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” by Deniece Williams. Born two years after the song was released, Jaida is at a slight disadvantage. She gives a great performance, but Raja’s dedication to what seem like obvious and literal choices, like cradling a baby, are strangely subversive coming from her. She is heavily favored by the camera and is unsurprisingly chosen as the victor. A scepter in hand, Jaida gives a touching speech about being true to herself and, keeping that in mind, leaves the stage mimicking a fart, to Michelle’s chagrin. This leaves Yvie and Raja to face off for the final lip sync in their bracket.

In the parallel competition, Jinkx and Shea are the first to compete. They must perform to Lady Gaga’s “ Judas.” Early on, Jinkx undoes her coat, giving her a good amount of fabric to dramatically move across the stage, which is followed by Shea’s own reveal into a bedazzled jump suit. There are moments where it seems as if Shea is doing the actual steps from the music video, but Jinkx is announced as the winner. While not completely sure that Jinkx won that lip sync, it still feels right that it would be Jinkx advancing to the finale. As if to obliterate the idea of a potential twinner situation, Monét and Trinity face off next. They perform to “So What” by Pink, which was probably the best matched lip sync of the night. The highlight came when Trinity, in her signature all-fours ass shake, is mounted by Monét. It was a moment that the camera cut away from showing directly but was confirmed by both after the performance ended. Monét wins, and she and her fellow twinner share an embrace before she exits the stage.

The competition moves to the two final lip syncs with the four contestants making a costume change. Raja and Yvie, vying for the title of “She Done Already Had Herses,” perform to “Sisters A re Doin’ I t F or Themselves,” by The Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin. While the lack of references to The First Wives Club was unfortunate , Yvie managed to insert an impressive wig malfunction that turned out to be an expert reveal. It was a wonderful misdirection, but did not topple Raja’s committed performance. While not the winner, Yvie has had a moving and beautiful arc at the end of the season as a queen of great strength and perseverance. As the winner, Raja thanks RuPaul, and you get the sense that it a relationship of mutual respect and admiration. She is also thankful for the cash.

The main event final descends on the main stage as Jinkx and Monét, the queen with the most wins and the queen with the most stars, respectively , perform to Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish.” Jinkx interjects character humor flawlessly when she looks down at her leopard bodysuit as she lip syncs the lyric about a “tiger,” feigning both confusion and embarrassment. Their approaches could not be more different. Monét is all swagger and attitude, combining fluid voguing with tricks like the lipstick prop or the raining money, which was a wonderful callback to her entrance with the money guns. The ending in the dip felt perfect. Jinkx is character- based and comedy. She amused and held her own. While it felt like Monét gave the better overall performance during the lip sync, the lack of response to her mimic of the viral dance associated with the song spelled out that Jinkx would be the winner. Interestingly after the lip sync, RuPaul made a distinction that she does not normally make. She says “based on this lip sync and your performance all season long.” The all season long is clearly the window needed to award the title to Jinkx, who, while not the strongest lip sync artist, performed exceptionally in an immensely talented group of queens. Production made it to the right decision, but you have to start wondering if the lip sync smackdown format to decide winners is a little arbitrary and not indicative of the talents these queens possess. It is an important part of drag performance, but as the final arbiter of an entire season of work, it feels incorrect. Interestingly it was the queens from the earliest seasons who took the titles, but the season proved that the entire cast is superb, and it was a privilege to get to see them compete again. The All Stars All Winners format really did let them all come out as winners.



Stray Observations:

So… based on the platinum and brass boxes, they do understand that the platinum plunger is not actually platinum.

It was a surprisingly good selection of songs for the smackdown.

It was funny to hear Monét mention that it had only been two weeks. Production is normally so intent on making each episode look like it took an entire week to make happen.

I wonder how soon the next All Stars All Winners season will be. Hopefully, at least four years like the Olympics. But with all the international winners, they must have enough to fill another season now.

Thanks for reading all season. See you for Season 15.



