We’ll tell you what we want, what we really, really want: new Spice Girls songs. But alas, while Spice Girls haven’t recorded new material after their reunion, they’re giving us the next best thing: Wannabe 25, an EP celebrating the iconic song’s 25th anniversary. The EP is coming out on July 9 digitally, and in vinyl and cassette on July 23 . The upcoming release includes the original version “Wannabe” (obviously), a Junior Vasquez remix that originally appeared as a bonus track on the 2 Become 1 maxi single release, the “Wannabe” demo, and the most exciting addition of all—an unreleased song called “Feed Your Love.”



The song is described as “a ballad written by Spice Girls and ‘Wannabe’ co-writers Richard ‘Biff’ Stannard and Matt Rowe, recorded for the album Spice but previously unreleased” in the album pre-order page. The song also features all the women, including Posh—a rare moment in Spice Girls’ discography. Nylon reported that the song didn’t make it on Spice because it was considered “too racy” for Spice Girls’ young audience, even though they had some other horny songs too, like “2 Become 1" (to jog your memory, the song goes “Come a little bit closer, baby/Get it on, get it on/’Cause tonight is the night/When two become one”).

Part of “Feed Your Love” was actually leaked in 2016, and clips of it are still up. From what we’ve heard, it’s not quite as horny as “2 Become 1,” so it’s quite a head scratcher as to why it wasn’t tame enough to release a song that says “Feed your love to me (To me baby)/Cause’ I really, really, really/Want to share my feelings with you.”



Hey, maybe the rest of the lyrics are a bit raunchier than what the clip shows, but we’ll learn soon enough if the song was too risqué for preteen girls.