Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (who is both the first woman and the first person of color to direct a Star Wars film) was joined on stage by two other newly announced SW directors. James Mangold (Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny) will direct a feature set in the “deep past” about “first Jedi to wield the force,” per Empire Magazine. “When I first started talking to Kathy about doing one of these pictures, what occurred to me was thinking about what kind of genre of movie within Star Wars I wanted to do,” Mangold said onstage (per The Hollywood Reporter). “And I thought about a Biblical epic, like a Ten Commandments, about the dawning of the Force. Where did the Force come from, when did we discover it, when did we learn how to use it?”

Lucasfilm stalwart Dave Filoni will also direct his first feature, described as an “escalating war between the Imperial remnant and the New Republic,” per Empire. According to a blog post from the studio, this climactic cinematic event “will focus on the New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series.” Release dates for all three films have yet to be released.