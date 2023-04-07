There are certain Star Wars actors out there who have absolutely no desire to return to a galaxy far, far away, but Daisy Ridley is not among their number. The star of the sequel trilogy is set to return as Rey, Lucasfilm announced at its Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday. This major news comes alongside a lineup of Star Wars films for the next few years, some exciting new directors joining the fold, and a few tantalizing first looks at future projects (if you’re into that sort of thing!).



Regarding Ridley, Rey’s next adventure will be set 15 years after Rise Of Skywalker, in which she’ll “attempt to rebuild the Jedi Order as a Jedi Master.” The new film, penned by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), will be the first Star Wars theatrical project out of the gate since the trilogy concluded. “My heart is pounding,” Ridley told the London crowd (per IGN), “I’m very thrilled to be continuing this journey.”

She’ll be directed by Oscar- and Emmy-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel), one of three new SW directors announced at the event. James Mangold (who also premiered the new Indiana Jones trailer) and longtime Lucasfilm staple Dave Filoni will also helm new installments. According to Empire Magazine, Mangold’s movie is about the “first Jedi to wield the force,” while Filoni’s is “a cinematic event” in The Mandalorian timeline about the “escalating war between the Imperial remnant and the New Republic.”

Elsewhere, fans got a taste of Ahsoka in a new trailer with Rosario Dawson as the titular character, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Star Wars: Rebels favorite Hera Syndulla, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren. The trailer for Jude Law’s series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew was also screened at the event, described by Empire as “Stand By Me meets The Goonies meets Star Wars.” Tony Gilroy was on hand to talk Andor, sharing a clip from the second season and revealing a planned August 2024 premiere.

Creator Leslye Headland also previewed her new series The Acolyte, which is set during the High Republic, “the furthest back in time we’ve been in live action,” she told the crowd (via IGN). “What I pitched to Kathleen Kennedy was Frozen meets Kill Bill. Shockingly, she didn’t kick me out of the building. … This is when the bad guys are outnumbered. They are the underdogs. I’m really excited for you guys to see things you haven’t seen in live action yet.”

All in all, one can expect lots of Star Wars in the coming years. And while the studio may have struggled to find its way forward theatrically following the sequel trilogy, it looks like the slate is finally coming together. May the force, as ever, be with you.