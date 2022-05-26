

Well, we now know why Jon Watts isn’t making Fantastic Four.

Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts joined Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni on stage during the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California to announce Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a new series set after Return Of The Jedi. The show will not be about the typical Star Wars crew but instead will follow four kids who get lost in the Star Wars universe.

The show will star none other than Jude Law, who we assume is not one of the kids, but maybe he could be a voice of one of the many alien characters.

But this will bot be a children’s show, they say.

“You say Clone Wars is a kids show, but we cut people’s heads off on that show,” said Filoni during the panel.

Advertisement

It sounds like this will be the first Star Wars in recent memory to stay away from the Skywalker Saga. The kids will move throughout the galaxy, but hopefully steer clear from main saga—because it’s time that we had some new Star Wars.

And that’s kind of all we know. Watts said, that the show would begin shooting soon and will be on Disney+ in the next few years?