The premise of HBO’s next miniseries Station Eleven may hit a little too close to home considering the events of the last two years, but then again there may never be good timing for another contagion series ever again.

Starring Mackenzie Davis (Black Mirror, Tully), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), and Daniel Zovatto, Station Eleven is a post- apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, telling the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

In the clip , we see the familiar sight of shoppers loading up on groceries and dry goods ahead of an impending shutdown as the cashier questions if it’s even going to be all that bad.



As total devastation sets in and the virus spreads, the people remaining must forge their own “new normal” as things will never go back to the way they were. It’s a little unnerving considering the time we’re all still enduring, but we guess it shows things can always be worse.

The teaser thankfully does not give too much away. However, there are s cenes of destruction, anger, and horror, along with glimpses of life’s enduring bright spots, such as the burgeoning of new life, closeness with another human being, and the presence of community.

Based on the 2014 international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, the miniseries also stars David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Lori Petty. Gael Garcìa Bernal (Y tu mamá también, Mozart In The Jungle) and Danielle Deadwyler appear in recurring roles.

Showrunner Patrick Somerville created the series based on St. John Mandel’s work. Somerville’s previous writing endeavors include the Netflix series Maniac and Damon Lindelof’s The Leftovers. Most recently he created the Cristin Milioti-led HBO series Made For Love, starring Ray Romano. Atlanta’s Hiro Murai, Game Of Thrones’ Jeremy Podeswa, Helen Shaver, and The End Of The F***ing World’s Lucy Tcherniak all serve as directors on the series.

Station Eleven makes its debut on HBO Max on December 16.