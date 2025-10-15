Netflix shuts down Duffer Brothers' dream of showing Stranger Things in theaters

If Stranger Things can be theatre, why can’t it be in theaters? By all accounts, the Duffer Brothers and co. have poured their hearts and souls into making a big, theatrical finale. And with other Netflix properties like KPop Demon Hunters and Greta Gerwig’s Chronicles Of Narnia hitting theaters, Matt and Ross Duffer can’t help but dream of a demogorgon on the big screen. “People don’t get to experience how much time and effort is spent on sound and picture, and they’re seeing it at reduced quality,” writer-director Matt Duffer told Variety. “More than that, it’s about experiencing it at the same time with fans.”

Silly Duffers: Stranger Things fans are already experiencing the show at the same time, on their separate couches. “A lot of people—a lot, a lot, a lot of people—have watched Stranger Things on Netflix,” the streamer’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria said to the outlet. “It has not suffered from lack of conversation or community or sharing or fandom. I think releasing it on Netflix is giving the fans what they want.”

So much for that dream. But the Duffers are not naive about Netflix’s resistance to theatrical release. In fact, that’s why they abandoned ship to sign a new deal with Paramount. Ross Duffer told Variety that the new studio is going to give them total creative freedom. Matt adds of the decision process, “We’re going to turn 42 soon. I was like, ‘If we’re going to do a movie for the theaters, let’s go!'”

They still have some projects in the works for Netflix, including a long-gestating Stranger Things spin-off. They still haven’t told a soul (except maybe Finn Wolfhard) what the spin-off is about, except that it would “live in a bit of a different world,” but “there’s going to be connective tissue” to the flagship show. “Netflix has been surprisingly patient” waiting for their spinoff idea, Matt shared. “I feel that patience wearing thin a little bit, with the show coming to an end. But they’re understanding.” Of course Netflix wouldn’t betray any sense of impatience. Instead, Bajaria told Variety with a laugh, “I’d always love more Stranger Things. When they’re ready, we’ll be ready.”