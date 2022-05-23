A Stranger Things spin-off may indeed be on the horizon, but no one knows anything about it… except for Finn Wolfhard, who accurately guessed the Duffer brothers’ secret plan to expand the universe. It seems Eleven isn’t the only one with freaky mind powers around here.



Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed they were developing a new project in the Stranger Things universe in an emailed interview with Variety. They wrote, “We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about … but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it.”

The email went on: “We think everyone—including Netflix—will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different. But somehow Finn Wolfhard—who is one crazy smart kid—correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”

The creators first teased new Stranger pastures when announcing the fifth and final season of Netflix’s flagship show. In a letter to fans posted on the streamer’s blog, the Duffers promised to wrap up the “tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends” but promised that “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.”

The series has already expanded outward with tie-in novels, comics, and podcast material that builds on the Stranger Things lore, so it’s no surprise that The End won’t necessarily be the end. Whether it’s more from the Upside Down or expanding upon the experiments that created Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her “siblings,” there’s plenty of uncharted territory to explore.

But the Duffer brothers have their work cut out for them launching the super-sized fourth season, and, we imagine, an at least equally long final season. That is to say, Wolfhard may be stuck keeping that secret for quite a while before we actually see new Stranger Things adventures.