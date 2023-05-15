With the Fast & Furious franchise taking its latest lap—Fast X arrives in theaters Friday—we’re reminded just how much we love a great car chase. Well maybe not the one with Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) in space in F9, we’re still trying to figure that one out. We mean chases with as little CGI as possible, the kind that pin us to our seat because we know there’s a real person in that car barreling down the freeway (props to the tank chase in Fast & Furious 6, among many other franchise favorites). We love old school car chases so much that only six of the 19 stunt sequences in our ranking were from films released since the turn of the century, when production and post-production technology made it easier to fool us into thinking we were seeing something 100 percent real. And one of those six features the amazing Zoë Bell, who said of her wild ride in Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof, “There’s no double, there’s no CGI, it’s all practical.” Music to our ears.

So buckle up and hang on tight as we rank the 19 best car chases in movies. Some of these films are not memorable but they contain a memorable chase scene, while others are great films made even better with a jaw-dropping, death-defying, rubber-burning, metal-crunching thrill ride down big city streets. And yes, we know there are many more great ones–we’re looking at you The Rhythm Section, John Wick, Wanted, and The Bourne Supremacy—but we’ve only got so much room in the trunk!