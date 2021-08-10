The Green Knight is one of the biggest films of the year and a strong Oscar contender; the rave reviews and nonstop press certainly draw intrigue into seeing whether it’s worth the hype. But just when we were starting to settle into a semblance of “normalcy” and go back to being annoyed at loud talkers in movie theaters, the Delta variant of COVID-19 ruined the appeal of return to watching movies in rooms full of strangers. If you’re one of us responsible people who want to see Green Knight without the risk of getting sick (and making others sick), then, there’s great news.

A24 announced that the film will be available to stream for one night only on Wednesday, August 18 at 9pm EST on the A24 Screening Room. Basically, how it works is that, starting at that time, you’re able to stream that specific movie and have a four-hour window to finish it once you start it. But the Screening Room isn’t cheap: It’s $20 for a ticket. These virtual screenings also do end up selling out, so if you’re on the fence about buying a ticket , you might as well do it.

And don’t worry, you don’t have to watch it on your tiny computer or phone screen. The A24 Screening Room is available to download as an app on Roku and Apple TV, so while it won’t be as spectacular as watching it on the big screen, it’ll do given the circumstances.

In case you still have no idea what this film’s about but are intrigued, it’s based on the 14th century poem, Sir Gawain And The Green Knight. Dev Patel stars as Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew who sets out on a quest to face off against the eponymous Green Knight to prove his own worth, crossing paths with “ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers” in his journey.