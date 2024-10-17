The Penguin returns to Gotham to take back his show in midseason trailer Oz would like to know why Cristin Milioti is the star of his show

The Penguin, a television show about a half-man/half-bird street tuff, continues to dive into the very dark, rainy, and red world of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. However, in recent weeks, old bird boy has flown the coop, ceding power to the woman stuck in his craw. Co-star Cristin Milioti, playing Cosa Nostra nepo baby Sophia Falcone, has taken the reins of the DC prestige television universe and bird brain’s turf. Unfortunately for her, if this midseason trailer is to be believed, the Penguin, presumably armed with many colorful Swiss Army Umbrellas, is returning to the nest.

Premiering today at Comic-Con, the midseason trailer of Penguin sees Oz return to Gotham and Sophia preparing for war. As Oz cradles his neglected mother, Sophia gets her boys together for a little duck hunting.

Over the last season of Penguin, Colin Farrell has rejiggered our understanding of one of Batman’s most famous but laughable villains. According to Farrell, that reputation made him the man he is.

“Human beings want to distinguish themselves until you’re special in a way society says isn’t cool,“ Farrell told the crowd at New York Comic Con this morning. ”He’s had this sense of otherness imposed upon him and made to feel different in all these ways. He was always going to end up losing his mind at some point. Ascension into power is a descension into madness that was born of the pain he’s experienced all his life. The power vacuum is such a raw opportunity to rise.”

“The worst thing you can do is laugh at him.”

The Penguin airs Sundays at 9 P.M. on HBO.