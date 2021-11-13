Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson often portrays himself as a man of extremes. Extreme exercise! Extreme movie stunts! Extreme…ly off-putting revelations about his habit of peeing in water bottles while he’s hanging out at the gym!

The latter was, inexplicably, the subject of a new interview the Red Notice star gave to Esquire this week. (Okay, so, technically other things were also discussed, but we defy you to watch the video and come away with any facts that are not focused solely on The Rock’s extensive piss regimen.)

All of this urination conversation flows from an Instagram post Johnson made back in 2017, in which he accidentally revealed (his words) “my big bottle of pee ” while filming himself at the gym. People were, not surprisingly, at least a little curious about The Rock’s BBOP, leading to the interview this week, in which Johnson (apparently) unashamedly confirmed that, yeah, he fills his water bottles back up while working out. But not, he explains, in a weird, gross way!

Which is to say, Johnson apparently feels that it’s an important distinction that he does not have a singular big bottle of pee that he keeps with him, periodically filling and emptying and filling and emptying across the long and lonely years. Instead, he simply uses whatever plastic water bottle he’s most recently drained—a process that would actually, now that we’re spitballing here, probably be an amazing way to teach local schoolchildren about the water cycle.

Why does The Rock do this, instead of using the fine products provided by Thomas Crapper, or his hated rival, Eustace Urinal? Simple: The kinds of gyms that Johnson frequents don’t have bathrooms—which tracks with that fantastic Caity Weaver profile of him from a few years back, where his “private gym” is revealed to be a converted-but-not-all-that-converted warehouse somewhere in L.A. that he waxes poetic about adding a shower to someday.

But until that dream can be achieved, this resourceful multi-millionaire simply uses whatever is at hand, and then…Throws them away? Dumps them out? Donates them to charity for use in black market celebrity piss auctions? Damn it, Dwayne: N ow we have more questions than we started with!