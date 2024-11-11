Dwayne Johnson fully cops to being late, peeing in bottles on the Red One set Honesty is the best policy, we guess.

Usually, in the face of controversy, celebrities turn to denials, PR statements, and notes app apologies. But not Dwayne Johnson! He just, proverbially, tweeted it out. Yeah, he peed in water bottles on the set of Red One sometimes. That whole lateness thing? “Yeah, that happens too,” he told GQ. Uh… okay! If you’re wondering what the strategy behind this admission could possibly be, the actor formerly known as The Rock went on to clarify that he’s never seven to eight whole hours late, as an April article from The Wrap initially proposed. “Not that amount, by the way,” Johnson assured to GQ. “That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous.”

The rest of the Red One team is backing him up on this. Johnson “never missed a day of work ever. He has a lot going on,” said director Jake Kasdan, who also worked with the actor on his Jumanji movies. “He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood—that’s the case with everybody… I’ve never seen him be anything but great to every single person on the set.” Evans added that yes, Johnson was occasionally late due to his morning workout schedule, but “it’s part of the plan… and everyone knows it.” He also added, “I found Dwayne to be—we all know exactly what he’s going to do when he’s going to do it.” And yeah, sometimes that may be handing a water bottle full of pee to a PA, but at least he’s predictable!

“I’ve said a thousand times: ‘Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth,'” Johnson added in his own defense. This writer’s truth? Just use the toilet, man.