15 fantastic shows that have been inexplicably yanked from their streaming services

15 fantastic shows that have been inexplicably yanked from their streaming services

Westworld, Super Pumped, and The Twilight Zone are among the series that can no longer be found on their original homes or, in some cases, anywhere at all

Jen Lennon
Clockwise from bottom left: Minx (HBO), Super Pumped (Showtime), Westworld (HBO), Infinity Train (HBO), Arrested Development (Netflix)
Clockwise from bottom left: Minx (HBO), Super Pumped (Showtime), Westworld (HBO), Infinity Train (HBO), Arrested Development (Netflix)
With the advent of the streaming era came an inherent promise: content created by streaming services would always be available to watch. But, in 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav smashed that promise with a sledgehammer and started removing original content from HBO Max. Other streamers, realizing that if Zaslav got away with it, they probably could too, followed suit. Now we’re somehow living in an environment that’s even more hostile to creatives and antagonistic to consumers, and we’re losing access to some truly great television.

Westworld’s removal made the biggest impact in the press, but it’s far from the only series that’s suddenly just been blinked out of existence. The infection has spread to Netflix, Showtime, Starz, and Paramount+, and it’ll likely continue worming its way through even more of the series we love. Before we resign ourselves to that fate, though, let’s pour one out for these great shows that have been removed from their streaming services.

Arrested Development 

Arrested Development - Season 4 | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Removed from: Netflix

What happened: It’s hard not to look at the plot of Arrested Development as a metaphor for the show itself. The comedy follows Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman) as he tries to salvage his currently jailed father’s company via a new housing development, the model home of which is basically held together with Scotch tape and chewing gum. Michael tries, mostly unsuccessfully, to court new investors, much like the show did after Fox canceled it in 2006 after three seasons. Seven years later, Netflix revived it for two increasingly troubled seasons. Four years after that, in March 2023, Netflix removed the show and shipped the first three seasons off to Hulu.

Can I watch it anywhere else? Seasons one through three are streaming on Hulu. Seasons one through four are available on DVD, but not Blu-ray. Season five isn’t available anywhere.

Becoming Elizabeth

Becoming Elizabeth Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

Removed from: Starz

What happened: Despite strong reviews, Becoming Elizabeth never pulled in a huge audience. The costume drama about the teenage years of Queen Elizabeth I provided a new perspective on the English royal, but the audience was so small Starz couldn’t justify keeping it around. Starz canceled the show after one season in 2022, and removed it from its streaming service just a few months later in January 2023.

Can I watch it anywhere else? You can buy a digital copy of the full season and individual episodes on Amazon, Apple TV, or Vudu.

Esme & Roy

Esme & Roy Trailer | NEW Series

Removed from: HBO Max

What happened: This adorable children’s show came from Sesame Workshop, the creator of Sesame Street. Esme & Roy follows the titular duo, a 9-year-old girl and her best friend who just happens to be a monster, as they help other monsters solve their problems by playing fun and unique games. But even Sesame Street’s pedigree couldn’t save Esme & Roy from cancelation after just two seasons, and HBO removed it from streaming in August 2022.

Can I watch it anywhere else? You can buy a digital copy of both seasons or individual episodes on Amazon, Apple TV, or YouTube.

The Fungies!

The Fungies - Official First Look Clip | SDCC 2019

Removed from: HBO Max

What happened: The Fungies!, which aired for three seasons in 2020-2021, follows the goofy adventures of Seth, a mushroom person living in a mushroom town with a dinosaur friend, and it’s as delightfully weird as it sounds. The voice cast includes Jennifer Coolidge and Sam Richardson, both of whom are clearly having a ball, and the show was beloved kids and parents alike. But even all those positives couldn’t save it from HBO’s animation massacre in August 2022, when it was removed from streaming.

Can I watch it anywhere else? You can buy a digital copy of all three seasons on Amazon, YouTube, or Vudu.

The Gordita Chronicles

Gordita Chronicles Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

Removed from: HBO Max

What happened: The Gordita Chronicles was a rare thing on television, let alone on HBO: a family comedy centering the experience of Latinx immigrants. It debuted to incredibly strong reviews in June 2022, but was canceled just one month later. In a statement, HBO said it canceled the show because “Live-action kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future,” but it’s tough not to take the loss of this one especially hard, given that there are so few stories like this on TV. The least HBO could have done was allow it to stick around on HBO Max, but even that was apparently asking too much, as the streaming service removed The Gordita Chronicles in December 2022.

Can I watch it anywhere else? Creator Claudia Forestieri says it might still be available on American Airlines and JetBlue flights. You’re out of luck if you’re not 36,000 feet in the air, though.

Infinity Train

Official Infinity Train Trailer With Alternative Ending | Cartoon Network

Removed from: HBO Max

What happened: Infinity Train pulled off the near-impossible but always welcome trick of being a kid’s show that’s not a chore for adults to watch. In fact, it’s worth checking out even if you don’t have kids, and that’s thanks to its weird, engaging plot. The series takes place on a seemingly endless train that’s in constant motion, and the train’s inhabitants move from car to car by overcoming challenges and puzzles that also help them deal with things like grief and trauma. It absolutely shouldn’t work, but it really, really does, and that’s why it’s such a shame that HBO not only canceled Infinity Train after four seasons, but also removed the show from its streaming platform.

Can I watch it anywhere else? You can buy a digital copy of all four seasons or individual episodes on Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu, or YouTube.

Love Life

LOVE LIFE Trailer (2020) Anna Kendrick Romantic Comedy

Removed from: HBO Max

What happened: Love Life is an anthology series that follows the romantic entanglements of a different character each season. The first season tracks Darby (Anna Kendrick), and the second follows Marcus (William Jackson Harper). While Kendrick’s season drew middling reviews, Harper’s season is where the show really hit its stride. Funny, engaging, and actually delivering on the “romantic” part of “romantic comedy,” the show had a lot of potential, but HBO unceremoniously canceled it and removed it from streaming in December 2022.

Can I watch it anywhere else? You can buy a digital copy of both seasons or individual episodes on Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu, or YouTube.

Made For Love

Made For Love | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Removed from: HBO Max

What happened: Made For Love is a dark sci-fi comedy-drama that stars Cristin Milioti as Hazel Green, a tech billionaire’s wife trying to separate from him after an unhappy marriage. He’s put a device in her head that allows him to track her exact location and even see her live, which sounds horrifying—and it really is!—but Milioti manages to convey the dark humor of the situation. It should’ve been the show to finally make her a breakout star, but instead it was canceled far too early, like many of her other TV projects. And now, you can’t even watch it anywhere, making the whole situation even worse.

Can I watch it anywhere else? Nope.

Minx

Minx | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Removed from: HBO Max

What happened: Minx somehow got a worse deal than most of the other shows on the list, which is almost impressive, given how many series creators were left in the lurch by sudden cancelations and removals. The show, a delightful comedy set in the 1970s that follows Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) as she sets out to create the world’s first erotic magazine for women, was actually canceled and removed from HBO while the second season was in production. At least that made it a no-brainer for Starz to step in and rescue the series, though.

Can I watch it anywhere else? Not yet, but it should be on Starz soon.

Mrs. Fletcher

Mrs. Fletcher (2019): Official Teaser | HBO

Removed from: HBO Max

What happened: Mrs. Fletcher stars Kathryn Hahn (which should already clue you in to its quality) as Eve, a divorced mom whose only child has just gone off to college. Eve experiences a sexual reawakening, dating around, flirting with younger people, and giving herself permission to finally embrace her sexuality. The show was billed as a limited series, so it’s not a huge surprise that it never got a second season, but it’s still a lovely, empowering series that deserves to be seen. Unfortunately, that can’t happen right now, because HBO removed it from streaming and it’s not available to watch anywhere else.

Can I watch it anywhere else? Nope.

On Becoming A God In Central Florida

ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA (2019) - Official Trailer

Removed from: Showtime

What happened: In On Becoming A God In Central Florida, Kirsten Dunst absolutely nails her portrayal of Krystal, a woman clawing her way to the top of a multi-level marketing pyramid scheme. It’s got alligators, waterslides, and an ATV used as a commuting vehicle; it’s a deeply weird show, the kind that comes around only once every few years. Showtime initially renewed it for a second season in 2019, but canceled that renewal in 2020 after the pandemic hit. Three years later, it removed the show from its streaming platform entirely, as part of a move to “divert investment away from areas that are underperforming.”

Can I watch it anywhere else? You can buy a digital copy of the whole series or individual episodes on Amazon, Apple TV, or Vudu.

Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer: Season 1 Official Trailer | TNT

Removed from: HBO Max

What happened: Snowpiercer is a TV adaptation of Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 film of the same name, and it’s the second show on this list about a huge, perpetually moving train. Snowpiercer is more concerned with class warfare than internal struggles, though. This makes sense, given that the train’s passengers—every human left alive after an apocalyptic event causes the earth to become covered in snow and ice—are divided into cars based on rigid social classes. The show aired its first three seasons on TNT, though there was a moment when it seemed like it would be shipped off to TBS. Snowpiercer was available for streaming on HBO Max until sometime around June 2022, when it mysteriously disappeared from the service. Then, January 2023 brought the both clarifying and confounding news that, though season four was fully complete, TNT would not be airing it. The show is reportedly being shopped to other networks, but so far, no one’s picked it up.

Can I watch it anywhere else? All three seasons are available to stream on Spectrum On Demand, if you’ve got a Spectrum cable subscription.

Super Pumped

SUPER PUMPED Trailer (2022)

Removed from: Showtime

What happened: The disappearance of Super Pumped is weird, given that season one got a relatively big (by Showtime standards, anyway) marketing push. Narrated by Quentin Tarantino and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, the show is a Social Network-esque tale of Silicon Valley excess. Season one focused on Uber, and season two was set to tackle Facebook, until Showtime pulled the series from its streaming network in January 2023, offering no explanation about whether or not they’d still be producing season two.

Can I watch it anywhere else? You can buy a digital copy of the full series or individual episodes on Apple TV, Vudu, or YouTube.

The Twilight Zone

The Twilight Zone | Season 1 Official Trailer | Paramount+

Removed from: Paramount+

What happened: Jordan Peele’s fresh take on The Twilight Zone should’ve been a much bigger deal than it was, and its impact was likely lessened by the fact that it premiered on CBS All Access (which later rebranded to Paramount+). This was the early days of networks branching off into their own streaming services instead of selling everything to Netflix and Hulu, and a lot of the early shows on the new streamers struggled. The Twilight Zone lasted only two seasons, never really reaching its full potential before being canceled in 2020. In February 2023, Paramount+ removed it from the platform entirely.

Can I watch it anywhere else? You can buy a digital copy of both seasons and individual episodes on Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu, or YouTube.

Westworld

Westworld Season 1 Official Trailer (2016) | HBO (MATURE)

Removed from: HBO Max

What happened: Looking back on it, we probably should have been worried instead of just baffled when HBO abruptly canceled Westworld after its fourth season. HBO had been quietly disappearing shows from its platform for months before Westworld’s cancelation in November 2022, but those were always smaller series. The streamer couldn’t just get rid of something as big as Westworld, right? Wrong. Just a month later, the network announced that it would be removing the show from HBO Max.

Can I watch it anywhere else? You can buy a digital copy of all four seasons and individual episodes on Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube, or Vudu.

