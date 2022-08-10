Like Breaking Bad, M*A*S*H*, and AfterMASH before it, Better Call Saul is ending . ‌The little Breaking Bad spin-off that could enjoyed a healthy seven-year run, emerging from the 2010s as one of the best shows of the century. But what of Vince Gilligan, the show’s co-creator and one of television’s most sought-after and revered showrunners ?

Per Deadline, Gilligan’s about to start shopping his new series around Hollywood. He’s playing this one close to the vest , not divulging too many details about his next project before he can pitch to the seven or eight networks and platforms licking their lips at the prospect of more Gilligan. Deadline also reports that the show will take us back to Gilligan’s X-Files roots. The writer-director got his start on the beloved 90s sci-fi procedural; however, this one is closer in tone to The Twilight Zone, described as “a blended, grounded genre drama.”

Nevertheless, Vince Gilligan is leaving the Breaking Bad universe behind, giving him a break from the brutal New Mexican sun. Unfortunately, this means we’ll never have a season of Breaking Badger. Earlier today at TCA, Gilligan said that after 127 hours of television, he can’t keep putting all his “money on red 21.” Simply put, he doesn’t want to be the last guy at the party with “a lampshade on [his] head.”

“I don’t have any plans right now to do anything more in this universe. I know I probably gave the same answer at the end of Breaking Bad. I gotta prove to myself that I got something else in me. I’m not a one trick pony, that’s what I’m hoping.”

He also said that he “can’t wait” for people to see the Saul finale, and by people, he means us because we can’t wait either . The series finale of Better Call Saul airs on AMC next Monday.