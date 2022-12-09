Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, December 9, to Sunday, December 11. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Little America is back with a stirring season 2

Little America — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Little America, one of the best originals on Apple TV+, returns with another winning season. The anthology, co-created by Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, and Lee Eisenberg, depicts real-life immigrant stories published in Epic m agazine . Here’s an excerpt from our season-two review :



Each episode follows a different protagonist grappling with assimilation problems—forms of prejudice, nostalgia for their homeland and family, or crushing legal issues. As fraught as that sounds, Little America often explores these themes with subtle joy. There’s a conscious effort to not focus solely on the sorrows or hardships of immigration, which is the show’s secret winning formula.

2. Guillermo del Toro delivers a winning Pinocchio movie

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: After Cabinet Of Curiosities, Guillermo del Toro’s next Netflix project is also a winner. The stop-motion animated musical Pinocchio is co-directed by del Toro and Mark Gustafson. It retells the classic Italian fairy tale with a voice cast that includes Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman, and Cate Blanchett. Here’s a snippet from The A.V. Club’s review:

Like Robert Zemeckis’ version, this is a Pinocchio that wants to affirm that flawed people are fine just as they are; unlike him, del Toro can pull that off without betraying the aspirational nature of the story. No spoilers, but his way of maintaining that balance proves unexpectedly great.

3. SNL welcomes back Steve Martin and Martin Short

Steve Martin and Martin Short Are Hosting SNL!

NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.: Saturday Night Live welcomes two legends this week, with Steve Martin and Martin Short hosting the sketch comedy series. Both have a lot of history with the show: Martin has hosted 15(!) times, and Short, of course, was a cast member back in the ’80s. The Only Murders In The Building stars are joined by musical guest Brandi Carlile, although let’s not rule out a Selena Gomez appearance. Look out for The A.V. Club’s recap on Sunday.

4. Our collective The White Lotus vacation comes to an end (for now)

The White Lotus 2x07 Promo “Byg” (HD) Season Finale | Theo James, Aubrey Plaza HBO series

HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.: This is it. We’re so close to finding out who the hell dies in The White Lotus’ second season with this finale. And don’t worry, The White Lotus is already signed up for a third batch of episodes, so let’s see if Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya survives to make another trip. Look out for The A.V. Club’s recap and additional finale overage on Monday.

5. America’s Test Kitchen gives us The Next Generation

America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation | All-New Series | Trailer

Freevee, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Jeannie Mai Jenkins hosts the latest iteration of America’s Test Kitchen. In Next Generation, 11 participating home chefs have to go through cooking, presenting, and photography challenges to prove why they should be cast in the main show and earn the prize of $100,000 and a cookbook deal. Episodes air weekly and will be available to stream for free.

6. Zoey Deutch leads the holiday movie Something From Tiffany’s

Something From Tiffany’s - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Directed by Daryl Wein, Something From Tiffany’s is a holiday rom-com (’tis the season, everyone!) led by Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson. Here’s the cheesy description: A woman receives an engagement ring meant for someone else, which leads her to the person she’s meant to be with. Ray Nicholson, Shay Mitchell, and Javicia Leslie also star.