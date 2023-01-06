6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, January 6, to Sunday, January 8. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Get excited for a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race

MEET THE QUEENS OF SEASON 15! 🚘 | RuPaul’s Drag Race 👠✨

MTV, Friday, 8 p.m.: It’s time for your regularly scheduled RuPaul’s Drag Race fix. The reality series aims to find the next big drag superstar. It returns with season 15, which features the most extensive cast in the show’s history. The main judges are Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ts Madison, and Ross Mathews. Guest judges this season are Ariana Grande, Maren Morris, Janelle Monaé, Harvey Guillén, Amandla Stenberg, Meg Stalter, Orville Peck, Ali Wong, and Julia Garner. Season 15 begins with a two-part premiere. The A.V. Club will be recapping the show weekly.

2. Until next time, Mythic Quest

Mythic Quest — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Season three of the underrated comedy Mythic Quest ends with episode 10, “Buffalo Chicken Pizza.” Eagle-eyed viewers of the show will understand exactly what that title refers to. The finale will answer whether Poppy and Ian can find a way to work together and if Dana will continue her journey with them. Look out for The A.V. Club’s recap, and here’s our interview with Charlotte Nicdao. And don’t worry, the show has already been renewed for season four.

3. Prime Video drops horror-thriller The Rig

The Rig | Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Directed by Bodyguard’s John Strickland, The Rig is a six-part supernatural thriller led by Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) and Iain Glen (Game Of Thrones). It follows a ship crew stationed in the North Sea that’s due to return to the mainland when a mysterious fog cuts off their communication with the outside world. They are driven to their limits when forced to confront mystical forces.

4. Let’s swim in Christian Bale’s The Pale Blue Eye

The Pale Blue Eye | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye is a slow-burn mystery starring Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Toby Jones, and Robert Duvall. Set in 1830, it follows veteran detective Augustus Landor’s investigation into a series of murders at the United States Military Academy with the aid of Edgar Allan Poe. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

“Cooper gives Bale shining moments to dig deep into the pathos of his distraught, disillusioned character, subtly spotlighting the story’s overarching themes of devotion and servitude that, when taken to the extreme, can corrupt one’s soul. He shares a strong chemistry with Melling, whose compelling presence is sorely missed when he’s not on screen.

5. There’s nothing like another cooking show on Netflix

Pressure Cooker | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Of course Netflix has started the year with yet another cooking series. In Pressure Cooker, 11 chefs must live together while cooking their way through several competitions to win the $100k prize money. The gimmick here is that there are no judges, so the contestants have to impress their peers while “watching their own backs,” according to the synopsis.

6. Peacock adds Oscar contender She Said to its slate

SHE SAID | Official Trailer

Peacock, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: In case you missed Hollywood making a movie about Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement, Peacock has you covered. The Maria Schrader-directed She Said—which is gunning for Oscar noms—will debut on the streaming platform on January 6. The film charts how The New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) investigated and reported on the Weinstein allegations.