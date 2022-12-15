Showtime has a hit on its hands, and it’s not letting it go any time soon: H orror/mystery/thriller/drama Yellowjackets was picked up for a second season only a few episodes into season one last year, and though that second season won’t even air until March (March 24 on streaming and March 26 on premium cable), Showtime has already picked the show up for a third season. At this rate, season four will be ordered by the time you’re reading this sentence—go check quick, we’ll wait. Not yet?

Alright, we’ll stick with season three, then. Deadline says there was actually a “practical rationale” behind this beyond “Showtime wants more Yellowjackets,” explaining that the annual deadline on the cast’s contracts is up in mid-December. So, in a very anti-Zaslav move, Showtime decided it made more sense to commit to making more Yellowjackets rather than, say, getting rid of the Yellowjackets we already have to save money. That being said, Showtime really does want more Yellowjackets, with president/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks Chris McCarthy saying that the “runaway success” of season one and the “pent-up anticipation for season two” made it clear that they should “maximize the momentum by fast-tracking season three now.” McCarthy also added that this quick renewal “demonstrates our strong commitment to the show and its ability to continue to grow as well as how it fits clearly within a Showtime brand.”

Without saying too much, and because we don’t know what’s going to happen in season two before this third season eventually comes along, Yellowjackets is about a team of high school soccer players who survive a plane crash in the remote wilderness. Set across two timelines, the show explores what happened to these girls while they were lost and what they’re up to 25 years later. Its big ensemble cast includes Melanie Lynsky, Sophie Nélisse, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Christina Ricci, Sammi Hanratty, Juliette Lewis, Sophie Thatcher, and Ella Purnell.