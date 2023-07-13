Actors strike imminent as SAG-AFTRA negotiators call for vote

Actors union SAG-AFTRA issued a press statement tonight, announcing that the guild’s negotiating committee—which has been in contract talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers since June—is recommending a strike. (The previous contract expired at 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday night.) Voting on the strike, which will affect the 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA, and have massive consequences for an entertainment industry already struggling under the effects of the ongoing Writers Guild Of America Strike, will take place Thursday morning amongst the members of the union’s national board.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher issued a statement along with the recommendation tonight, accusing the studios of “stonewalling” the guild, which is asking for, among other things, an alteration to how the industry handles compensation for streaming programs, which lack revenue streams (like royalties) that have been a standard part of performers’ compensation packages for many years.

Here’s Drescher’s full statement:

SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP’s responses to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board. The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision.

SAG-AFTRA hasn’t gone on strike since 1980; the last time actors and writers were on strike at the same time in Hollywood was 1960. The union will announce the results of the strike vote at a press conference at 12:00 p.m. PT on Thursday.