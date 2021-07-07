Joey Fatone Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

If there’s one man who might reasonably be described as “The Frank Sinatra of modern pop music,” we’re pretty sure every human being currently reading this sentence would have to agree that it’s *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone. After all: Joey Fatone is a singer. Joey Fatone has many famous friends. Joey Fatone loves Las Vegas! And also other reasons, presumably.

Hence a Variety report noting today that Fatone is set to do it up, Rat Pack- style, in Las Vegas for an upcoming event, which will combine members of *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and Boyz II Men for a four-night examination of the timeless appeal of extremely time-wracked musical content. Speci fic ally, “The After Party” will feature Fatone, BSBS’s A.J. McL ean and Nick Carter, and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris jamming with a live band, performing each other’s hits, and truly embodying the spirit of Las Vegas, where what happened in the ’90s and early 2000s somehow resolutely fails to stay there.

And, in case your brain can’t draw the obvious similarities between this landlocked nostalgia cruise and the golden days of Frankie and Deano knocking them back at the Sands —or, in this case, the Venetian, which was built on top of its bones —all on its own, well, here’s Fatone wi th the pitch:

We wanted to do something with the idea of the Rat Pack meets the Pop age now — different artists coming together and doing a show that’s fun, but also takes you through a bit of history. But it organically also turned into more of a celebration of our bands and a homage to pop culture.

In addition to the star power already on the bill, Fatone and company also promise a bunch of big-name mystery guests, including [this space left blank due to the concept of “mystery” guests]. The event is also not to be confused with Back-Sync, a collaborative group that features this exact same line-up, except with Lance Bass swapped in for Morris, because that one mostly operates out of Los Angeles, which is a different city from Las Vegas.