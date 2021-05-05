Alright, babies, here's the latest trailer for the CGI Rugrats reboot

Rugrats Screenshot : Paramount

Paramount+’s Rugrats reboot is almost here. Now, everyone between the ages of 20 and 40 has already weighed in on how gross they find these character designs. But for those still curious, the new trailer delivers those chonky, misshapen babies on another series of imaginative adventures. Fans nostalgic for the days of early Nicktoons, though, might not be so impressed, so it’s worth reiterating that this is a show for little kids and parents who want to watch something with their little kids.

The animation of Rugrats looks similar to other CGI reboots of recent years—though it leans heavier on the pseudo-claymation that apes a Laika movie at best and The Garfield Show at worst. At least it looks better than the Alvin And The Chipmunks reboot, which we all still have nightmares over. Still, fans of the original series will be happy to hear that much of the voice cast returned for the reboot and the additions sound promising, too. Some newcomers include Ashley Rae Spillers, who will take over as Tommy’s mother Didi, Tommy Dewey as his father Stu, and Michael McKean as Grandpa Lou. Nickelodeon also enlisted Natalie Morales, Nicole Byer, Omar Miller, and a trio of Veep alumni (Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, and Timothy Simons) to round out the cast. Of course, most of the principal actors will reprise their roles, with E.G. Daily as Tommy, Nancy Cartwright as Chuckie, Cheryl Chase as Angelica, Cree Summer as Susie, and Kath Soucie as Phil and Lil.

Rugrats premieres on Paramount+ on May 27 with the one-hour premiere, “Second Time Around.” If this trailer goes as well as the last one, it’s safe to say that anyone without kids or isn’t a kid is probably going to pass on the show. And that’s fine. Detractors, please, save your strength. A live-action Rugrats is still on the way.

