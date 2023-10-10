If you’re a movie buff, you want to have all of your favorites within reach at all times, because you never know when the urge will strike to binge, say, all six Scream movies. Good luck finding all six of them via streaming, though—they’re probably dispersed across two or three services, and you’d likely end up having to pay for them individually. It’s so much easier to buy them all at once on physical media. And there’s no better time to do that than during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, because there are huge markdowns on compendiums and collections of some of the biggest and best movie franchises ever including Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Mission: Impossible, and more.
$39.99
Alfred Hitchcock’s prodigious career spanned from the silent movie era to the 1970s. This Blu-ray captures what most critics and fans believe are his four greatest films: Rear Window, Vertigo, Psycho, and The Birds. Of course, this quartet of suspense thrillers isn’t just Hitchcock’s best, they’re also four of the greatest movies ever made.
3 / 19
$62.99
The Bourne series is one of Hollywood’s most consistent franchises, and Matt Damon is a force in four of the five films. (Jeremy Renner takes the lead in the fourth installment, The Bourne Legacy.) This collection includes a backpack, monocular, keychain/compass, and dog tag, just the things you need to get in touch with your inner secret agent.
$44.99
This box set has “boys’ sleepover party hit” written all over it. It features the five-movie Transformers collection, 2018's surprisingly good Bumblebee as well as an exclusive Bumblebee comic book and an animated Bumblebee’s Next Adventure motion comic.
$24.99
The amount of disbelief you have to suspend to truly buy into a homicidal doll is, well, substantial. But the Chucky series is awesome campy fun, especially when Jennifer Tilly is on screen as Tiffany, either in doll or human form.
$34.99
Much like Jason himself, the Friday The 13th franchise just will not die, no matter how many gunshots, knives, and various blunt objects are inflicted upon it by critics. The first eight installments of this slasher series are collected here, just in time for a Halloween binge. You’ll never look at sleepaway camps the same way.
$34.99
As horror reboots go, Halloween set the bar high indeed with this sequel trilogy that culminates the saga of Michael Myers. (Or does it?) Jamie Lee Curtis’ reprisal of Laurie Strode is a triumph, and four decades hasn’t made Michael any less effective as a psychotic mass murderer.
$59.99
Few book franchises were as beloved as the Harry Potter series, and even fewer were so faithfully and successfully translated into blockbuster movies. All eight Potter movies—over 19 hours of wizarding in total—are here in this must-own set that will entertain young fans, old ones, and everyone in between.
$57.99
The tag team of Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford tag created three incredible Indiana Jones movies and one you can probably skip entirely without a second thought. Thankfully at this price, owning the original Raiders Of The Lost Ark, The Temple Of Doom, and The Last Crusade, along with all kinds of perks and bonus content, is a huge bargain.
$26.34
Paranormal Activity begat Insidious, another successful supernatural franchise centered on evil spirits, demonic possession, and all sorts of otherworldly nastiness. Starring Patrick Wilson, Barbara Hershey, and Rose Byrne, this horror quartet is another fine candidate for a Halloween binge session.
$44.99
Come for the dinos, stay for the extras with this collection. All six Jurassic Park movies are present, and there are discs full of terrific extra content and bonus material that you won’t want to miss. It’s 12 and a half hours of reptilian mayhem in total, and you’ll love every second of it.
$55.99
Anyone who still doubts that Tom Cruise is the biggest movie star on the planet needs to pick up this set and binge the first six incredible installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Start with the 1996 original (we can’t believe the franchise is nearly 30 years old either), and by the time you get to 2018’s Fallout, you’ll be a believer.
$24.99
Now that Freddy Krueger’s here to join Jason Vorhees and Michael Myers, we have all of the Big Three of modern slasher villains covered in this special Prime Day sale. All seven of Wes Craven’s Nightmare classics are here, along with enough extras and featurettes to ensure you won’t want to fall asleep anytime soon.
$40.99
Timing is everything, and this seven-movie collection hitting the sale list weeks before Halloween is a nice bit of kismet. The 2009 found-footage original was a surprise hit, spawning five big-screen sequels over the next dozen years, as well as a sixth film that went straight to Paramount+ in 2021.
15 / 19
$41.99
Wes Craven’s original Scream in 1996 was a sneaky good hit that has become a classic, and the franchise has more stars than you can shake a stick at (or a butcher knife). The two most recent installments, 2022’s Scream and this year’s Scream VI, anchored by Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid, are worthy follow-ups.
16 / 19
$69.99
There’s been a rotating cast of actors in the role of the Last Son of Krypton over the past couple of decades (a list that nearly included Nicolas Cage), and part of the reason for that may be because it’s nearly impossible to fill the big red boots of the late Christopher Reeve. See the best-known and best-loved version of Superman in this great five-film set.
$117.99
The reaction to the news that Tom Cruise would be launching a Top Gun sequel 35 years after the original was met with a mix of enthusiasm and skepticism that he could recreate the magic of the original. Those fears were quickly dismissed, though, as Top Gun: Maverick became a blockbuster hit among both critics and fans. The extras in this giftset make it a better bargain yet.
Price: $29.99
When you think of classic black-and-white monster movies, you’re thinking of Universal. This 30-film set covers the 25-year period during which Universal was the horror studio, starting with the two biggest creatures of them all: Bela Lugosi’s Dracula and Boris Karloff’s Frankenstein.