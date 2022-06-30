Way at the beginning of this year, Apple TV+ announced that it was developing a TV series spin-off of Legendary’s MonsterVerse movies—i.e. the ones with Godzilla and/or King Kong that culminated with last year’s delightful Godzilla Vs. Kong. At the time, all we knew was that it would focus on “one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch” and that it is co-created by Chris Black from Outcast and (somewhat weirdly) very good comic book writer Matt Fraction. Also, Matt Shakman of WandaVision fame is directing the first two episodes.

Now, thanks to Variety, we know some of the people who will be starring in the show and who they’ll be playing—though, after doing a quick CTRL+F search, it doesn’t look like any of them are playing Godzilla or Godzilla’s nephew Godzooky. Instead, we have Pachinko’s Anna Sawai playing Cate, a former teacher “and a G-Day survivor” (that seems to be the name for when Godzilla attacked San Francisco in whichever movie that was) who “uncovers a family secret” in Japan. Ren Watabe from 461 Days Of Bento will be Kentaro, “an intelligent, creative, and curious young man who has yet to find his own path.” Kiersey Clemons (from that Flash movie that’s definitely coming out) is May, “an American ex-pat with a roguish exterior that she she uses to protect herself as well as others.”

Joe Tippett from Mare Of Easttown is Tim, “an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure,” and Elisa Lasowski from Versailles is playing Duvall, “an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills.” Again: No Godzillas in there. Godzillas are expensive, we get it, but Apple has money and you don’t want to make a Godzilla show without any Godzillas.