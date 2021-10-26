Apple’s filling out its content library with something all streamers worth its weight in salt needs: true crime.



Based on the Apple podcast series hosted by Dan Taberski (Missing Richard Simmons, Surviving Y2K), The Line dives into the controversial war crimes allegations against Chief Petty Officer Eddie Gallagher.

Produced by Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, the Academy Award-winning production company behind Taxi To The Dark Side, Going Clear, and The Crime Of The Century, the series promises an unflinching look at the accusations against Gallagher and the maelstrom trial and media coverage that followed.

In 2019, Gallagher was charged with allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old ISIS prisoner to death in 2018, taking photos with the body, and sending it to his friends. He was later acquitted of all but one charge (taking a photograph with the corpse) after another team member admitted to killing the prisoner in a surprise testimony.



Gallagher faced a demotion for the photograph. However, after being demoted from Chief Petty Office to Petty Officer, his attorneys requested a pardon. The retired Navy SEAL, who avoided a dishonorable discharge during the court-martial, received special attention from then-President Trump, who came to his aide and prevented the demotion.

Here’s the synopsis:

Featuring exclusive interviews with Gallagher, his wife Andrea, members of SEAL Team 7 who accused their chief, journalist Dave Philipps, former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer and more, the docuseries is a raw look inside Seal Team 7 and the deployment that pushed the bonds of brotherhood to their limits. Told through first-person accounts and never-before-seen footage gathered by the SEALs during their controversial tour in Mosul, Iraq, The Line hunts for the truth behind the events that led to one of the highest profile war crimes trial in recent history, revealing a nation deeply divided over how we fight war.

The Line begins streaming on Apple TV+ on November 19.